By ITV Tyne Tees & Border's Sport Reporter Simon O'Rourke

Aaron Connolly knows all about ups and downs. That's why he's travelled up the country, and down a division, to join Middlesbrough's Championship promotion bid.

The Republic of Ireland international arrived on January 2, on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion, until the end of the season and could make his Boro debut in Saturday's FA Cup 3rd round tie at Mansfield.

Connolly is just 21 years old, but he's already a Premier League and international striker. He's highly rated by both club and country and he's also already been built up and knocked down by the vast media and social media machine that surrounds top-level football.

On the plus side, there's a first-team debut for Brighton aged 17, two Premier League goals on his full debut for Brighton in 2019 and his status as the great attacking hope of (Southern) Irish International Football.

Aaron Connolly (right) playing for the Republic of Ireland against Azerbaijan in a 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifying match. Credit: PA

But on the minus side, there's a tabloid charge sheet that raises uncomfortable questions. Connolly was accused of breaking covid regulations during lockdown and he's found himself at the centre of several stories about his life away from football.

He also fell out of favour at Brighton, where it's understood club staff have questioned Connolly's attitude.

So does a loan move to a promotion-chasing Middlesbrough team represent a fresh start? The man himself can understand that point of view.

Play video

So why Middlesbrough? Well, lots of reasons. Connolly himself said today he doesn't see this as a step-down because Middlesbrough is such a historically big club.

Then there's Chris Wilder.

Boro's new boss has been nominated for December's Championship Manager of the Month Award and he's made a huge impression since arriving on Teesside to succeed Neil Warnock last November.

So, all things considered, it wasn't a difficult decision for Aaron Connolly to head north.

Play video

After Saturday's FA Cup tie at Mansfield, Boro turn their attention back to the Championship promotion race.

The Teessiders are just outside the playoff places and they've got form and momentum.

Aaron Connolly could do with some of that as he bids to get his career back on track and Middlesbrough fans will hope it's a match made in heaven.