Mocked up images have been released showing how an 18-storey high-rise could transform the Newcastle Quayside skyline.

Developers are hoping to build a multi-million pound apartment block on Malmo Quay, at the mouth of the Ouseburn.

223 ft The height of the proposed tower block near Ouseburn

The plans have received mixed reviews with some people concerned that the tower could change one of the city's most famous views.

The nearby pub, the Free Trade Inn, have spoken out against the project, which is now under consideration by Newcastle City Council planners.

The proposed view from the Free Trade Inn Credit: PfP-igloo / Colour Urban Design Ltd

Pub bosses claim the tower would damage "absolutely iconic" views of the Tyne and its bridges.

Concept drawings lodged with the city council shortly before Christmas by developers PfP-igloo confirm just how radically the building, which would be one of the tallest structures in Newcastle, would alter the riverside landscape.

The digital mock-up images show what the view from the Free Trade Inn would be if the project was given the green light.

The artist's impressions also reveal how the building might look from other standpoints in the surrounding area, including the Tyne Bridge, Byker Bridge, and Walker Road.

No eagle eyes are needed to spot the Whey Aye Wheel in the background of some of the developer's images.

The observation wheel is earmarked for the nearby site of the old Spillers Mill, which at 460ft would stand far taller than the 223ft housing block.

Construction is yet to begin on the wheel and its surrounding Giants on the Quayside leisure complex, which was controversially given the green light by the city council in 2019.

PfP-igloo's plans include 150 new homes in total, spread across Malmo Quay and Spillers Quay, including 62 apartments in the tower.

It has been sited and sculpted to protect neighbouring properties' views as much as possible, while creating a distinctive landmark. PfP-igloo, the developers

It has been argued that such a large tower is needed to make the regeneration of the disused land financially viable, on a site that has proved problematic due to issues caused by underground sewers and a water pumping station.

The view of the tower block from the Tyne Bridge Credit: PfP-igloo / Colour Urban Design Ltd.

The scheme is expected to generate significant opposition before councillors make a final decision later this year.

This is not the first time that Malmo Quay has been a source of controversy, with the disused land once being eyed up for a 32-storey skyscraper.

After that gigantic design was axed, a subsequent 13-floor block was also rejected by the council but later approved by a Government planning inspector - though it was never built.