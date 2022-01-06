The Shields Ferry is to be halted in the evenings as the spread of the Omicron Covid variant puts pressure on staffing.

Nexus, the public body which owns and operates the ferry, said that stepping down to a 12-hour timetable was a temporary measure to help it manage its staff resources.

The changes mean that the last crossing from North Shields will be at 6pm on weekdays and on Saturdays.

The new timetable comes in to force from Sunday, 9 January.

It will allow Nexus to maintain the cross-Tyne route by separating crews and building in more of a contingency should Covid related sickness rates worsen.

By planning a small reduction in service we hope to avoid short-notice cancellations if members of the crew fall ill. This way our customers can better know what to expect and plan their journeys with confidence in the weeks ahead Huw Lewis, Customer Services Director

The situation will be kept under review and as the pressures ease it is hoped a full service can be restored.

New Shields Timetable:

First crossing of the day: 6.45am Monday to Saturday

Last crossing: 5.45pm, from South Shields., and 6pm from North Shields, Monday to Saturday.

The ferry timetable on Sundays is not changing and services will continue to end at 6pm.

Full information can be found at nexus.org.uk/ferry