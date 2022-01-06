Play video

The North East and North Yorkshire have been shivering in the country's coldest temperatures as Britain was struck by its coldest night this winter.

The mercury dipped to -8C at Topcliffe near Thirsk, and at Redesdale Camp in Northumberland.

It is a drastic turnaround from the record-breaking warm weather here just a week ago.

Climate experts say this is another sign of the need to act now on climate change.

Professor Hayley Fowler from Newcastle University said: "What we are seeing now is this supercharging of the atmosphere with global warming.

"What is unusual about this event is this rapidity of these regimes change, so it seems we go from these very cold temperatures, to warm temperatures, and then back to very cold temperatures very rapidly."

Mr Hughes said: "From last week, 15, 16 degrees to minus whatever it was last night, 5,6, 7 - it's unreal, really, isn't it?

"I would say when I was young, we got a lot more snow, you know, you could guarantee a lot of snow every year, 'cause we used to have the fell up here and I mean we used to walk up - well here, two or three-foot, generally every year but then it went off, then it seems to be coming back again."

The UK experienced its warmest New Year’s Eve on record, with temperatures reaching more than 15C.

The warm start to the new year followed a mild December, and record-breaking temperatures during the day on New Year’s Eve.

