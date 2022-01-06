A man has been jailed for four-and-a-half years after he stabbed a doorman following an altercation at a popular Newcastle bar.

Aaron Chapman Phillips was thrown out of Aveika in the early hours of July 10 last year after door staff tried to stop him from leaving the Quayside venue with bottles.

He was seen walking through the courtyard of Aveika towards the rear exit, carrying the two drinks.

The court heard that staff “physically stopped” Chapman-Phillips, and told him he couldn’t leave with the bottles.

He dropped one of them and the other was taken from him. Door staff managed to push him out of the rear gate before he spat at them and said “I’ll put a bullet in your head.”

During the hearing, the court was told the defendant punched his girlfriend in the face during the altercation knocking her to the ground before running off.

When door staff went to help her, he returned and confronted them, the court heard.

The 24-year-old lunged at doorman Alex Poon and stabbed him in the chest.

The court heard the injury has left Mr Poon unable to continue his passion for training and teaching martial arts.

The knife was never recovered but Chapman-Phillips was found and arrested by police that night. He later pleaded guilty to wounding and possessing an offensive weapon.

Chapman-Phillips, from Copthorne Crescent, Manchester, has now been jailed for four-and-a-half years and will be subject to an extended licence period of four years when he is released.

At the time of the incident he was planning to live in Kendal, Cumbria, with his partner, and the couple had come for a night out in Newcastle.

In a victim statement, Mr Poon said he suffered financially after being unable to work following the incident and is now looking for a new job after "losing his confidence".

My income also decreased as I returned to work part-time instead of full-time as a result of the incident. I can no longer move my right arm properly and the impact has left me unable to train and teach martial arts. Mr Poon

Glenn Gatland, mitigating, said Chapman-Phillips was “an extremely bright young man” from an “absolutely terrible background”.

He said the defendant hadn’t realised he wasn’t allowed to take bottles outside and “felt intimidated” when he was confronted by the door staff “because there were a number of them”.

The judge, Recorder Richard Thyne, told Chapman-Phillips he would spend four-and-a-half years in custody with an extended licence period of four years. He told the defendant: “It was lucky [the injury] wasn’t more serious or even fatal.”