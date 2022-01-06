A murder investigation has been launched after a man died following a suspected one-punch attack in North Shields.

Noel Reynolds was walking in the Balkwell Avenue area around 10.17pm on December 10 when he was assaulted by an unknown male.

The 37-year-old from South Shields fell to the ground following the attack and was soon rushed to hospital where he remained in an unresponsive state, until he sadly died from his injuries on January 3.

His family are now being supported by specialist teams.

In the immediate aftermath of the incident, we launched an extensive investigation and have trawled hours of CCTV and made dozens of doorstep visits. Following Noel’s death, we are now treating this as a murder investigation. DI Louise Jenkins, Northumbria Police

A 35-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman previously arrested in connection with the incident have since been released on bail.

The investigation is ongoing and witnesses are being urged to contact Northumbria Police.

Detective Inspector Louise Jenkins of Northumbria Police’s Major Investigation Team said: “First and foremost, my thoughts are with Noel’s family and loved ones, who are being offered specialist support by our officers. We ask that their privacy is respected during this truly challenging time.”

She added: “We ask that anyone with knowledge of this dreadful incident please come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers on 101 or via the ‘Tell us Something’ function of the website quoting log NP-20211210-1181.