New Newcastle United signing Kieran Trippier has told the club website that as soon as he heard of interest from Newcastle, and manager Eddie Howe, he 'knew this was where he wanted to be.'

Trippier worked under Eddie Howe back in 2011 during his time at Burnley and says reuniting with his old boss was one of the motivating factors in joining the Magpies.

"I really enjoyed my time in Madrid, but when I became aware of interest from Newcastle United, and having worked with Eddie Howe before, I knew this was where I wanted to be"

In his first interview with NUFC TV, Trippier said he knows the situation Newcastle is in, and won't shy away from a challenge.

"I'm aware there is a lot of work ahead of us but I know the demands of the Premier League well and I know what an amazing club this is with very talented players. I can't wait to get started and I'm excited to step out at St. James' Park as a Newcastle player.

"It's a good opportunity for me, I love challenges. I tested myself in Spain and now i'm testing myself at Newcastle."

Trippier arrives at St. James' Park having spent a successful two-and-a-half-year spell in Spain, culminating in La Liga triumph last season as Atlético pipped rivals Real Madrid to the Spanish title.

Eddie Howe on Kieran Trippier

His new club will need that experience and success rate, as it finds itself once again at risk of relegation - something manager Eddie Howe believes Trippier's abilities can help avoid:

"I am really pleased to welcome Kieran to Newcastle United. I have long admired his abilities and have followed his career, so when the opportunity arose to secure him, we didn't hesitate.

"A lot of hard work has gone into planning for the January transfer window long before the month began, which is clear in how quickly we have been able to complete this move.

"I would like to thank everyone involved, particularly our owners, and I'm very much looking forward to working with Kieran again on the training pitch."

The 31-year-old is the club's first signing since the Saudi-led takeover of Newcastle last October.

He has joined the Magpies for an undisclosed fee on a two-and-a-half year contract.