Newcastle United have made their first signing of the new era, signing England defender Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid for an undisclosed fee.

He will join the Magpies on a two-and-a-half year deal and is the club's first signing since the Saudi-led takeover of Newcastle last October.

Trippier has previously played under Newcastle manager Eddie Howe whilst at Burnley during the 2011/12 season.

Amanda Staveley's consortium, which is backed by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, is keen to bolster the team with a recruitment drive aimed both at preserving the club's Premier League status and providing a foundation for future success.

However, while their new-found spending power has excited fans, luring the players to the North East may be easier said than done with relegation a very real threat.

Eddie Howe's men currently lie one place from the foot of the table having collected only 11 points from their first 19 games.

Kieran Trippier moved to Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2019 from Tottenham, for a fee of around £20m. Credit: PA