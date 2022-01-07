Kieran Trippier: Newcastle United sign England defender from Atletico Madrid for an undisclosed fee
Newcastle United have made their first signing of the new era, signing England defender Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid for an undisclosed fee.
He will join the Magpies on a two-and-a-half year deal and is the club's first signing since the Saudi-led takeover of Newcastle last October.
Trippier has previously played under Newcastle manager Eddie Howe whilst at Burnley during the 2011/12 season.
Amanda Staveley's consortium, which is backed by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, is keen to bolster the team with a recruitment drive aimed both at preserving the club's Premier League status and providing a foundation for future success.
However, while their new-found spending power has excited fans, luring the players to the North East may be easier said than done with relegation a very real threat.
Eddie Howe's men currently lie one place from the foot of the table having collected only 11 points from their first 19 games.
Kieran Trippier fact file
How old is Kieran Trippier?
How old is Kieran Trippier?
Kieran is 31-years-old and was born 19 September 1990
What position does he play?
What position does he play?
Defender - He plays primarily as a right-back, but can also play left-back and as a wing-back.
Where is he from?
Where is he from?
He is from Bury, Greater Manchester. He started his playing career at Manchester City, where he played up until the age of 21.
What clubs has he played for?
What clubs has he played for?
Kieran started his professional career at Manchester City in 2009.
He has since played for Barnsley, Burnley and Tottenham Hotspur, where he made 114 appearances.
In 2019, the defender signed for Spanish club Atletico Madrid for £20 million.
Trippier has earned 35 caps for England, scoring one goal, which was his free-kick against Croatia in the 2018 World Cup Semi-Final.