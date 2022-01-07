Dropped curbs, improving access to schools and working with bus operators are all areas council bosses in Sunderland are targeting to open up the city centre to everyone.

Councillors on the city council health and wellbeing scrutiny committee are overseeing work being carried out to improve accessibility.

Stephen Dixon, group engineer from the council traffic projects team, explained how a number of steps have been made, with further plans being lined up.

He said: "All new projects that we approach fully consider accessibility needs. All infrastructure, planning and transportation service schemes will continue to take into consideration accessibility guidance and that will carry on, that's current, planned, and future schemes."

The city council already has in place an "access for all" programme to target wider areas where residents need better access to local facilities.

Work to date has included multiple dropped crossings or path extensions to allow better and easier access to transport links, doctor's surgeries, health centres and shopping areas.

Cllr Juliana Heron said work to implement dropped curbs has been particularly beneficial.

She said: "They are essential to anybody who has mobility problems, there are a lot of scooters about now, and to make areas all accessible for all, the dropped curbs are a major thing for the people. I think it's getting there, but I think we still have a bit to go."

She added issues to improve include ensuring buses access curbs at the designated stops, and council chiefs stressed they do work with operators to improve accessibility.