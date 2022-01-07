By ITV News Tyne Tees Digital Content Editor, Dominic Hewitson

Newcastle United's newest recruit Kieran Trippier says that money wasn't a motivating factor in his move to Tyneside.

The England right-back who signed on Friday for an undisclosed fee from Spanish giants Atletico Madrid says that he came to Newcastle for a 'challenge' and 'to help his team and be involved in the project'.

In his first interview with the media since joining the club, the 31-year-old said it was always his ambition to come back to the Premier League, and ideally come back up north.

The England international is from Bury in Greater Manchester, and says his family is the most 'important thing' for him and it was always part of his plan to move back to England.

Another important influence in his decision to move clubs and countries was manager Eddie Howe, whom he worked with ten years ago whilst at Burnley.

"He was a big factor in why I came here," says Trippier.

"I know what he demands in training and I know what he expects in games.

"He knows what kind of character I am. No matter what team I play for I give 110%, and it's going to be no different here at Newcastle."

Newcastle currently sit second bottom of the Premier League, having only won one game all season. However, this doesn't faze Trippier, who says he's come to Tyneside for the 'challenge' and to 'help the team on and off the field'.

Newcastle United have been granted clearance for Trippier to play in tomorrow's FA Cup game against Cambridge, which kicks off at 3pm at St. James' Park.

