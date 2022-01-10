Police investigating an incident where excrement was posted through a Darlington MP’s letter box have now released a CCTV image of someone they want to speak to.

Faeces was posted through the letterbox of Peter Gibson’s constituency office premises sometime overnight between Tuesday December 14 and Wednesday December 15.

Peter Gibson's constituency office on Duke Street

At the time, Gibson shared that he was “disgusted” by the crime on social media saying: "Sadly, my team have arrived at work this morning to do as they do every day - help the people of Darlington with problems but instead of being able to get on with their work they are having to clean up the excrement that some scumbag has posted through our letterbox. What an appalling scum bag thing to do.

"Disagree with me by all means, challenge my views but when you resort to this behaviour you illustrate what a disgrace you are.

"Rest assured the police have been informed and CCTV footage has been passed to Police."

Police have now issued an image of a man officers would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Officers are now keen to trace the man pictured. Durham Police

A spokesperson for Durham Police said: "Police have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a criminal damage incident in Darlington.

"The incident occurred sometime overnight between Tuesday December 14 and Wednesday December 15 at a premises on Duke Street".

Anyone who recognises the man is asked to contact Durham Police.