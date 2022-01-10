As the ballot re-opens for the Great North Run today, organisers have announced that the usual race route will be used again for the first time in two years.

The world-famous half marathon traditionally finishes its course by the sea in South Shields but due to the Covid crisis the finish line was moved.

Organisers say they can't wait to get back on track.

After two long years, we can’t wait to see runners back on the iconic Great North Run, city to sea course, in September GNR organisers

South Shields local businesses are said to be looking forward to welcoming back the crowds and runners will again be able to enjoy a post-race fish and chips.

57,000 People are expected to take part in The Great North Run September 2022

As the ballot opens for the 2022 race, places are expected to be high in demand.

The general ballot opens at 10am on Monday, January 10 and runners have until February 20 at 9pm to enter.

For more information about the race and how to enter you can visit The Great North Run website.