The victim of a suspected arson attack has praised firefighters who helped save her belongings from going up in flames in Sunderland.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service was called in the early hours of Saturday morning to a car fire in Ryhope.

A crew from Farringdon Community Fire Station were able to get to the scene in seven minutes to extinguish the blaze before it engulfed the car.

Although the vehicle was damaged beyond repair, Paula, who owns the Hyundai, said she was thankful to receive back some of her belongings that were saved from the fire.

Damage to the car Credit: TWFRS

Her blue badge, crutches, dog harness, dog lead and dog coat were all managed to be salvaged.

Paula said: “I am really grateful to the firefighters who came to help so quickly and were able to put the fire out.

“It meant they were able to rescue some of my belongings and I am really grateful for everything they did."

It is believed the fire was started deliberately and it is being investigated by Northumbria Police alongside a second car fire in Ryhope on Friday evening.

Group Manager Tony Markwell, of TWFRS, said: “We are glad that we were able to recover some of Paula’s things and that nobody was hurt.

“We were able to arrive on scene and extinguish the fire quite quickly and that prevented the entire vehicle from going up in flames.

“We did extinguish a second car fire in the immediate area and are supporting our colleagues at the police with their investigation."

Anyone with information is asked to get in touch with Northumbria Police.