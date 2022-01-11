The husband of a woman, who was found dead at County Aparthotel in Newcastle on December 6, has denied her murder.

Pek Ying Ling, 51, from Singapore, was visiting her three sons in Newcastle with her husband when Northumbria Police received a report of concern for a woman at the hotel on Westgate Road.

Police outside the hotel on Monday morning

Emergency services arrived and found Pek Ying Ling was not breathing.

Despite attempts to save her life, she was confirmed dead at the scene and officers arrested her husband Soong Hert Fong on suspicion of murder.

Hert Fong, 50, appeared before Newcastle Crown Court earlier via video link where he denied the murder of Ms Ling.

Fong was remanded in custody and a trial is set to start on June 6, with a pre-trial hearing listed for February 28.