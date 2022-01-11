Play video

Mark Fenwick from Brinkburn, speaking to ITV News Tyne Tees

A wedding venue in Northumberland is still without broadband almost six weeks after Storm Arwen severely damaged a stretch of cable.

The owners of Brinkburn near Longframlington, Northumberland have lost customers and have been renting an office elsewhere until broadband returns.

Mark Fenwick from the venue has said they are currently waiting for a pole. Once this is in place, the lines can be strung and they can be reconnected, but no information has been given as to when this will be.

Brinkburn wedding venue in Longframlington

In November, Storm Arwen caused power cuts in more than 200,000 homes and businesses particularly across County Durham and Northumberland.

Mark says the issue has been 'exhausting' and told ITV News Tyne Tees: ”It’s just come at the end of a very, very long year and we wanted to start January 2022 with a new energy; with a new team, with new clients, with a new approach, get on and build our business for 2022 and come out of this Covid period."

This is just another exhausting thing that we’re having to deal with day in day out and it’s just ridiculous Mark Fenwick

Openreach said they will continue efforts to resolve the issue and apologise for the frustration caused.