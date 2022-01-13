Play video

Video report by Jonny Blair

A man who was restricted from seeing his wife in a care home before her death says Boris Johnson's apology over a Number 10 gathering will be hard for many to accept.

On Wednesday the Prime Minister admitted he attended a Covid lockdown-breaking party in May 2020 in the garden of 10 Downing Street, but claimed to MPs he believed he was at a work event.

In the same month the gathering took place, care home visits were severely restricted and David Killins and his wife Joy were unable to be together for their 40th wedding anniversary.

To celebrate, she was taken to the reception of the care home she was living in, and he stayed in the car park.

He was able to pass her gifts through the door, but emotionally told ITV News Tyne Tees "I wasn't able to hold her hand".

Joy died 5 months later.

David believes tens of thousands of people will find it hard to accept Boris Johnson's apology Credit: ITV News

David said: "He's apologised but that will be hard for an awful lot of people to accept.

"I'm thinking of the tens of thousands of people, not just in the North East but throughout the country, who in 2020 were not able to see their loved ones."

Prime Minister Johnson has apologised for attending the party, although he claimed he believed it was a work event.

Several Tory MPs are now calling for his resignation.