Newcastle United sign Chris Wood from Burnley for an undisclosed fee

Newcastle United have announced their second signing of the transfer window and the Saudi era, with the acquisition of Burnley's Chris Wood for an undisclosed fee.

The 30-year-old striker will join the club on a two-and-a-half-year deal and arrives in time to feature in Saturday's Premier League clash with Watford at St. James' Park.

It follows the signing of Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid for an undisclosed fee last week.

Wood was a record signing for Burnley when he joined in 2017 for £15 million

With Callum Wilson set for an extended spell on the sidelines with a calf problem, the Magpies are keen to strengthen their attacking options in the battle to stay up.

The New Zealand international joined Burnley from Leeds for £15 million in 2017 and was the club's record signing at the time.

Wood has scored three Premier League goals this season and has swapped the Clarets' own survival bid to bolster Eddie Howe's frontline.

Newcastle United, who made a shock exit in the third round of the FA Cup last weekend, remain second bottom of the table, on level points with Burnley, albeit having played two matches more.