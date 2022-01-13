A group of teenagers in Washington have been warned they are putting lives at risk, after pelting stones at fire crews at the scene of a fire.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service faced the attack after putting out a bin fire on Marlborough Road in Washington on Wednesday around 9pm.

Thankfully, no one was injured, but their vehicle was left with a cracked windscreen, meaning it had to be taken out of commission for costly repairs.

Chief Fire Officer for TWFRS, Chris Lowther blasted the anti-social behaviour and called on the community to educate the young people involved.

He said: “Time and time again we are hearing reports of our crews coming under attack as they respond to incidents.

“Responding to a fire is challenging enough without having to deal with an attack from a group of teenagers who have shown no respect for their community.

“I have no doubt that they don’t understand the gravity of their actions and the impact an attack like this can have on our crews, and on the Fire Service.

“Our firefighters should not have to go home at the end of their shift and tell their family that they have been subjected to an attack. It is completely unacceptable.

Chief Fire Officer Chris Lowther Credit: TWFRS

“I would call on parents, guardians and other children to educate the minority of teenagers involved in these incidents about their behaviour.

“Not only does it have a huge impact on our crews but this kind of behaviour will lead to young people being arrested by the police.

“The damage to the appliance means it has to be taken off the run to be repaired and that can impact on our ability to respond as quickly as possible to emergencies.

“We will continue to create the safest community in Tyne and Wear but we cannot do that without the support of the residents we seek to protect.”

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service will be in the areas surrounding the incident offering guidance to the community and plans to support Northumbria Police in any investigation they carry out.