Play video

A care home owner in North Yorkshire says revelations about Downing Street parties are hugely disappointing for staff, residents and families who followed Covid-19 guidance.

Care home visits were severely restricted in May 2020, which is when The Prime Minister took part in a Number 10 gathering.

On Wednesday Boris Johnson admitted he attended a Covid lockdown-breaking party in his garden in 10 Downing Street, but claimed to MPs he believed he was at a work event.

Covid restrictions at the time meant many families were unable to see their loved ones living in care homes for months. Sadly, the rules also meant many could not hold the hands of their family in their final moments.

Care home staff did their best to comfort residents, whilst supporting grieving families from afar.

Mike Padgham, who runs St Cecelia's Care Home in Scarborough and is chair of the Independent Care Group, said his staff and residents feel let down.

"It's heartbreaking for them because you can't get those times back," he said.

"We did everything we could but we followed government guidelines because we felt we had the trust in people, we did what they said. And it's very disappointing to see what happened, that others weren't following that.

"It's deeply disappointing. I feel so much for the families that have lost loved ones and I feel sad for those who still have their loved ones today but couldn't visit in those very difficult days."

For families and residents, being separated for months on end took its toll. Some resorted to drastic measures to be reunited with their loved ones.

In November 2020, a 91-year-old Darlington man was determined to be by his wife's side. Harry said he couldn't live another day without his wife of 67 years Doreen, who was being cared for at The Grange in Darlington.

After months apart The Care Team at The Grange went above and beyond to reunite 87-year-old Doreen with Harry. He followed in his wife's footsteps and moved into the home, so they could be together.

On January 12, Boris Johnson told MPs that he was only in the garden for 25 minutes to thank assembled staff before resuming work in his office.

But an email, leaked to ITV News, showed 100 staff were invited to attend "socially distanced drinks" in the Number 10 garden to "make the most of the lovely weather."

At Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday, Mr Johnson said: “I want to apologise. I know that millions of people across this country have made extraordinary sacrifices over the last 18 months.

“I know the anguish they have been through – unable to mourn their relatives, unable to live their lives as they want or to do the things they love."