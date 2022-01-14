Auctioneers selling Banksy artwork hoping for first seven-figure sale

Play video

Auctioneer and valuer Iain Byatt-Smith speaks about the Banksy artwork.

Newcastle auctioneers say they are honoured to have been chosen to sell a Banksy artwork and are hoping for their first seven-figure sale.

The small stable, which was added to Merrivale Model Village in Great Yarmouth during the summer, is part of the 'Great British Spraycation', a 2021 series of artworks by anonymous Bristol street artist Banksy.

This original piece will be put on the market for the first time as part of The Modern Art and Design Auction at Anderson and Garland Auctioneers in Newcastle on January 27.

The auctioneers expect the work to be the most expensive thing they've ever sold in their 182-year history.

Auctioneer and valuer Iain Byatt-Smith said: "The item formed part of the 'Great British Spraycation' which was done by Banksy in August last year, around the time everyone was at home.

The item goes under the hammer on January 27 and will be on view to the public between January 24 and 26. Credit: ITV News Tyne Tees

"He did ten pieces in and around the Great Yarmouth area, of which this was one of them, so it's very nice to have one of these unique pieces from an iconic tour for sale here."

Owners Frank and Frances Newsome have decided to auction the piece over fears the original could be stolen and are hoping that the sale will secure the future of the tourist attraction. The original is to be replaced in the model village by a replica.

"The Banksy has been a life-saver for us as we've had to close so much due to the pandemic," said Frances, who has run the model village since 2017.

"We hope the sale will safeguard the future of the village."

The tiny thatched stable, which features a rodent and the words 'Go Big Or Go Home' scrawled on the side, appeared in the model village on August 6 last year.

Frank and Frances didn't notice the model until two days later when it was pointed out to them by a visitor.

It was later confirmed as a Banksy by Pest Control. Banksy was seen working on eight pieces across Suffolk and Norfolk in a video entitled 'A Great British Spraycation' which was uploaded to his Instagram account.

Once confirmed as an original by the artist, the work of art was secured in a perspex case and additional security employed, which became very expensive.

Play video

Managing director of Anderson and Garland Julian Thomson.

Julian Thomson, managing director of Anderson and Garland said: "It's a great honour to bring work by such an iconic artist to market for the first time.

"The vendors' family have strong ties to our region and their parents used to love coming along to Anderson and Garland's Auctions.

"When Mr and Mrs Newsome contacted us in regards to selling this item on their behalf we were delighted, not only because of the item itself but of their fond memories of our firm."