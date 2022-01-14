A cannabis supplier was sniffed out by post office staff after trying to post a large amount of the strong-smelling drugs to a friend - even including his mum's address on the envelope in case it had to be returned.

The Post Office staff were left in no doubt what was inside the parcel due to the smell of the drug and police were notified.

As well as having Daniel Mann's image on CCTV, because he'd put his mum's address on the package, it took officers no time at all to track and trace the sender.

Along with the 757g, or 27 ounces, of cannabis, in the package, police also found another 812g of the drug at his home and also at his mum's.

Mann, who claimed the bulk of it was for personal use, visited the Post Office in South Gosforth, Newcastle, on January 6 2020.

Neil Pallister, prosecuting, told Newcastle Crown Court: "Police got a phone call from staff saying a man had delivered a suspicious package for posting and it smelled of cannabis.

"Police attended and it was quite clear the package left by the defendant contained two large bags of cannabis."

The drugs at the Post Office were worth up to £5,940.

When police went to his home they found £5,120 in cash and 190g of cannabis at his home. He had also stored 622g in his mum's loft, without her knowledge.

The total value of the drugs, weighing more than 1.5 kilos, was up to £12,440, the court heard.

Mr Pallister said: "It was far in excess of personal use, even for someone with a heavy cannabis habit."

Mann's crime was described by Judge Robert Adams as an "unsophisticated offence". Credit: NCJ Media

Mann, 42, of Carsdale Road, Kenton, Newcastle, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cannabis, possessing cannabis with intent to supply and possessing criminal property.

He was sentenced to nine months suspended for 18 months with a six-month curfew and 100 hours unpaid work.

Judge Robert Adams said: "It was an unsophisticated offence. It smelled of cannabis and even had your mother's address on it, making it very easy to track down who the sender was."

Tony Davis, defending, said Mann lives a "solitary existence" and had sought to post half of what he bought to a friend.

He added: "Those at the post office were overcome with the smell of what was in the package."

The court heard Mann is the registered carer for his friend. He also helps his disabled mother and is remorseful.