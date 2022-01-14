Hartlepool United's FA Cup 4th round opponents Crystal Palace have been praised by supporters after the Premier League side offered to subsidise travel costs for Pools fans.

Hartlepool booked their place in the next round of the competition by knocking out Blackpool with a 2-1 win.

With almost 5,000 fans set to make the journey from the North East to London for the tie, Hartlepool announced on Friday (January 14) that Crystal Palace had informed them they would like to subsidise the official coach travel.

It means supporters will only pay £12.50 to get to the game.

Hartlepool United chief operating officer Stephen Hobin said: "During my conversations this week with Phil Alexander, CEO of Crystal Palace, Phil informed me that the club would like to contribute in some way to subsidise the official coach travel for our forthcoming FA Cup fixture at Selhurst Park.

"This is an extremely generous offer which has allowed us to only charge £12.50 for supporters who book a seat on one of our official coaches from the North East to London.

"It goes without saying that as a League Two club, newly promoted back to the EFL we were naturally disappointed to not be selected for live broadcast and benefit from the substantial fees offered to those clubs fortunate enough to be selected.

"That is despite our extraordinary run in cup competitions this season beating five League One clubs, a Championship club and Everton thus far.

"This kind of gesture restores your faith in the football family and we are all very much looking forward to what will be a very special occasion for the many thousands of Poolies who will make the trip south.”

Hartlepool are aiming for a third successive FA Cup win over Palace after famous third-round wins in 1978 and 1993.