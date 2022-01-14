Bosses at a Newcastle museum plan to return a rare artefact, that is confirmed to have been taken during the British colonisation.

Experts at the Hancock Museum discovered that a Benin Bronze in its collection was taken 'violently' from Benin City by the British military as part of the Punitive Expedition of 1897.

The stave, made out of brass, is topped with a sculpture of a bird. Experts at the museum believe it was a musical instrument used in ceremonies.

Given its forceful removal from Benin, Tyne and Wear Archives and Museums (TWAM) advised Museum stakeholders - Newcastle University and the Natural History Society of Northumbria - to consider a proactive repatriation of the object to Nigeria.

Experts are now in talks with authorities to return the item.

Keith Merrin, Director of Tyne & Wear Archives & Museums, said: "It is right to return the stave to Nigeria. Repatriation can be a powerful cultural, spiritual and symbolic act which recognises the wrongs of the past and restores some sense of justice."

The move to proactively repatriate the item to Africa has been praised by a number of organisations and high profile people including Newcastle Central MP Chi Onwurah, who has welcomed the decision.

Professor Vee Pollock, Dean of Culture and the Creative Arts at Newcastle University said there is no hesitation in the decision to return the ceremonial stave to its place of creation:

"As well as an important cultural artefact for the people of Benin, this brass stave is also a symbol of historic injustice and extreme violence.

"A museum, through what it displays, how it relates to its audiences and what it does, should be a place of learning, and we hope that through this process we can work with partners in Nigeria and the National Commission for Museums and Monuments to facilitate better understanding and enhanced cooperation."

Historians at the Hancock museum say they recognise that some of the items in their collection are "inextricably linked with Britain's colonial past and systemic racism".

It is hoped schemes like this will help to work towards using the collections "in an equitable and just way".