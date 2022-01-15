Rescue puppies Drax and Drake join Northumbria Police

Northumbria Police have welcomed two new recruits this week - rescue puppies Drax and Drake.

Belgium Malinois Drax, who is thought to be around eight-weeks-old, didn’t have the best start to life. He was found abandoned under a car and taken to a Newcastle vets.

Meanwhile, 12-week-old Drake, who is a Belgium Malinois and German Shepherd cross, also started life in a puppy shelter.

In a social media post, the force said its highly trained dog handlers spotted great potential in both dogs.

Now the pair have each been assigned their own handler and have gone to live with them, where they’ll be shown love and respect every day.

"Best of luck to both the new recruits as they settle in and grow before they start their training next year", the post concluded.