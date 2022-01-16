Play video

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe speaking after Saturday's game against Watford

Newcastle United's plight to remain in the Premier League is now being likened to facing 18 cup finals in a row.

It is after the Toon blew the chance to lift themselves out of the drop zone on Saturday when they let a lead slip from their grasp against fellow strugglers Watford.

The 1-1 draw leaves them with still just one win under new boss Eddie Howe who admitted afterwards he's disappointed not to have done better and said his team need to maintain an attacking intent all the way through games.

That bright start but disappointing end was certainly the case against the Hornets when main man Allan Saint-Maximin blasted an unstoppable shot past the visitors keeper after carving his way into the penalty box.

The goal sent the home side into retreat and they were punished at the death with a leveller from João Pedro leaving Newcastle to share the points.

It means the Magpies have now dropped 21 points from winning positions and have won only one of the 10 league games where they have initially taken the lead.

'Every game is like a cup final'

Paul Dummett, making his first appearance since May, likened every game to being like a Cup Final now to stave off relegation.

He told NUFC TV, "This game was a chance missed. We knows as a squad that draws aren't going to keep us in the league and every game that goes past is an opportunity missed.

"Today was a big opportunity missed with the chance that we had and we didn't take all three points. We have to evaluate and then train hard next week and hopefully we can take three against Leeds next week."

The battle to claw their way back out of the relegation zone continues when the Magpies head to Elland Road next week (22 January) to take on Leeds United who are currently three places and seven points above Newcastle in the table.