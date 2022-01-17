Football fans across the region, from the Premier League to non-league, have welcomed the newest managerial appointment on South Tyneside.

South Shields FC announced the appointment of Kevin Phillips as their first-team manager on Sunday afternoon.

Phillips is best known for his six-year stint at coastal neighbours Sunderland, where he became a club legend. Phillips helped the Black Cats to promotion in the 1998/99 Division One season and helped secure two back-to-back seventh-place Premier League finishes for the club.

Phillips went on to play for Southampton, Aston Villa, West Bromwich Albion, Birmingham City, Blackpool, Crystal Palace and Leicester City and following his playing career, Phillips established himself as a respected coach at Leicester City, Derby County and Stoke City.

In a statement released via the South Shields FC's website, Phillips said "I’ve never been shy in saying I’d love a crack at management when the right opportunity arose, and Geoff completely sold this club to me. I’m licking my lips to be part of it."

Phillips will watch from the stands when the Mariners travel to Ashton United on Tuesday 18 January, before taking training for the first time on Thursday. The former international striker will then oversee his first game as manager on Saturday as Shields take on Warrington Town away from home.

Phillips said: “I’m absolutely delighted to come on board having been given the opportunity to manage South Shields. This is my first taste of management so I’m eager to get going and I’m very, very excited.

"I’d like to thank Geoff Thompson for giving me this opportunity. I’m very grateful for it and am looking forward to working with Geoff and everyone connected with the club. The club is very ambitious and is an exciting place to be, which is demonstrated by the investment which has been made in the team and the facilities.

"I’m really looking forward to being part of it and hopefully helping the club move forwards.”

Phillips' Sunderland careers in numbers:

Phillips played for Sunderland AFC between 1997 - 2003 and racked up a total of 130 goals in 235 appearances for the Black Cats.

Fans refer to Phillips as "a club legend", and is the only Englishman to have won the European Golden Shoe, having netted 30 times in the 1999-2000 Premier League season.

That form helped to earn him eight senior caps for England and he was part of Kevin Keegan’s squad for Euro 2000 but failed to make an appearance in the tournament.

Club chairman Geoff Thompson said: “We are incredibly excited about the prospect of Kevin joining us and leading our first-team. His pedigree, background and experience in the game are substantial and I’m sure he’s going to make a massive impact on the club.

“I’m sure everyone connected to the club will join me in welcoming Kevin with open arms, and I very much look forward to working with him over the coming years.”