A teenager has admitted killing Jack Woodley in Houghton-le-Spring last year, but will still stand trial.

The 15-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to manslaughter but denies murder.

At the same hearing, two youths pleaded not guilty to murder and manslaughter.

Police vehicles at the scene on Newbottle Street in October Credit: NCJM

Jack, 18, died in hospital after an attack near the Britannia Inn on Newbottle Street on October 16.

A total of eight teens now deny murder, seven of whom have also denied manslaughter.

They are set to go on trial at Newcastle Crown Court on March 1.