A woman who was hit by a car on North Tyneside on New Year's Eve has died, more than two weeks after the crash.

Northumbria Police said the 74-year-old was involved in the collision with a car, driven by an 87-year-old woman, on Broadway, in Tynemouth, at about 2:25pm.

She was taken to hospital with serious injuries but died in hospital on Friday, January 14.

The woman driving the car involved, a white Hyundai, remained at the scene and is helping officers with enquiries.

Police were called to the collision on Broadway in Tynemouth on New Year's Eve Credit: ITV News

Officers investigating the incident are now appealing for information.

As part of their inquiry, a road closure will be put in place at the roundabout junction of Broadway and King Edward Road today between 9.30am and 11am.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information about the collision or has dashcam footage, is asked to contact police via the Tell Us Something Pages of their website.

Alternatively contact officers on 101 quoting reference NP-20211231-0518.