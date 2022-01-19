Play video

Report by Rachel Bullock

Businesses in South Shields say it's the right time to ditch Plan B restrictions in the North East, as the Prime Minister has announced the measures will be coming to an end.

It means working from home guidance has now been lifted and face coverings will no longer be mandatory in any setting from Thursday next week, though they will still be "encouraged" in enclosed spaces.

Lalon Amin from Delhi 6, an Indian restaurant on Ocean Road, is hoping it will boost business and confidence in the sector.

He told ITV News Tyne Tees: "At the beginning of December we saw a lot of cancellations. There was a lot of hesitancy to come to restaurants and hopefully with Plan B being lifting, I think customers can come back confidently."

Plan B measures that will no longer be in place include:

Masks in schools - from January 10

Mandatory masks in any setting - from January 27

Working from home guidance - immediate effect

But yesterday, the highest number of daily covid deaths since last February was recorded and the North East remains home to the highest case rates in England.

Wansbeck MP, Labour's Ian Lavery has questioned whether the restrictions easing is being used as a distraction from the Prime Minister's partygate allegations.

He asked in the House of Commons: "What reassurances can [the Prime Minister] give to my constituents that your withdrawals are safe and they haven't been made in the best interests of your political issues, which face you at this moment?"

Boris Johnson replied: "The difference between when Plan B came in and today is the sheer level of vaccination in this country, that combined with the direction of travel of the figures."