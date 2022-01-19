Work has begun on a £330,000 scheme to install extra CCTV cameras in Darlington town centre and the surrounding streets.

The funding, which has been awarded as part of the Home Office's Safer Streets Fund, will expand the town's existing CCTV scheme.

Once installed, the cameras will be operated by the council and the footage can be passed on to police for use as evidence.

Council bosses say they will also be used to locate vulnerable people who have been reported missing.

The new cameras are expected to be up and running in the next few weeks.

Darlington Neighbourhood Inspector Dean Haythornthwaite said: “This funding will help make positive changes to make Darlington a safer place to live and improve the quality of life of those who live there.

“These additional cameras will act as an extra deterrent to people thinking of getting involved in any criminal or anti-social behaviour and provide that support to anyone who may need it in times of difficulty.”

Durham Police and Crime Commissioner Joy Allen said: “We have listened carefully to residents to understand where they feel most vulnerable and at risk and are investing in the resources that will make a meaningful difference to their safety and confidence.

“Simple measures such as CCTV can do a lot to prevent and deter crime. They can also increase the investigative capabilities of the police and provide crucial evidence when an offence occurs."

Cllr Jonathan Dulston, the deputy leader of Darlington Borough Council, has also praised the scheme saying it will "ensure Darlington is a safe place to live, work and visit".