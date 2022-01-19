Conservative politicians in the North East have added their voice to calls for the Prime Minister to go over Downing Street parties.

Leader of the North Tyneside Conservative Group, Cllr Sean Brockbank, has sent a letter to Boris Johnson urging him to "consider his position".

Written on behalf of the group, the letter was penned following a majority vote on the issue at its meeting this week.

It said: "The ongoing furore around parties at Downing Street and breaches of Covid rules has overshadowed not only the government's agenda, but also the good work of the Conservative Councillors here and across the UK.

"It is for this reasons that we have reached the conclusion it is in the interests of the party, and the country, that you consider your position."

The letter comes amid growing pressure from within the Conservative Party for Mr Johnson to resign.

Yesterday the Prime Minister insisted that "nobody told me" a party held in Downing Street in May 2020 at the height of a coronavirus lockdown was "against the rules", as he apologised for "misjudgements" made.

Disquiet on the Conservative back-benches is growing.

One Tory MP has told ITV News that they believe more than 30 letters of no confidence may have been submitted in the PM.

There needs to be 54 in order to trigger a vote on his leadership, but many Tories say they are reserving judgement until an investigation into the parties is complete.

The PM confirmed he had been interviewed by civil servant Sue Gray, who is carrying out the investigation.

Mr Johnson said he was awaiting the report.