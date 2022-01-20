Former Sunderland hero Kevin Phillips 'following his dream' as he prepares to manage South Shields
Former Sunderland hero Kevin Phillips says he's following his dream as he prepares to take his first steps in management with non-league South Shields.
After a long and distinguished playing career, the Black Cats goalscoring legend had coaching roles at Leicester, Derby and Stoke.
He says he's always wanted to be a manager, but admitted his phone wasn't exactly ringing off the hook until he took a call from South Shields Chairman Geoff Thompson and agreed to become Mariners manager in the Northern Premier League Premier Division.
Kevin Phillips said: "It's something that I always wanted to have a go at, since I got into coaching at the end of my career. So yeah it's great.
"For me it's a great opportunity to cut my teeth in management. As I said, it's something that I've always wanted to do and I relish the challenge."