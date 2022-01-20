Former Sunderland hero Kevin Phillips says he's following his dream as he prepares to take his first steps in management with non-league South Shields.

After a long and distinguished playing career, the Black Cats goalscoring legend had coaching roles at Leicester, Derby and Stoke.

He says he's always wanted to be a manager, but admitted his phone wasn't exactly ringing off the hook until he took a call from South Shields Chairman Geoff Thompson and agreed to become Mariners manager in the Northern Premier League Premier Division.

Kevin Phillips said: "It's something that I always wanted to have a go at, since I got into coaching at the end of my career. So yeah it's great.

"For me it's a great opportunity to cut my teeth in management. As I said, it's something that I've always wanted to do and I relish the challenge."