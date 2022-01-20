The prison sentence of a lorry driver who killed three people in a crash on the A1 in County Durham is to be reviewed.

Ion Onut had been looking at adult dating sites on his phone in the moments before he ploughed into stationary traffic at Bowburn in July last year.

The 41-year-old, was jailed for eight years and 10 months on January 11 at Durham Crown Court, where he admitted three counts of causing death by dangerous driving.

The Attorney General's office has now confirmed the sentence will be reviewed.

A spokesperson said: "We have received a referral to look at this case. The Law Officers have 28 days from the date of sentencing to make a decision on whether or not to refer the sentence to the Court of Appeal as unduly lenient."

David Daglish, 57, and his partner Elaine Sullivan, 59, from Seaham and Paul Mullen, 51, from Washington died instantly as Onut crashed into the line of traffic at 50mph, causing an explosion. Three other people were injured.

Onut, who was living with his family in Galashiels, in the Scottish Borders, and working for a haulage firm, was heading north with a load of fertiliser when he caused the crash around 6.15pm on July 15 2021.

At a hearing on January 11, Durham Crown Court heard the lorry driver spent the 40 minutes before the crash looking at adult dating sites, spending nearly £50 engaging with users and editing his profile.

He was last on his phone seconds before the collision and was "utterly oblivious" to the stationary vehicles ahead, the court was told.