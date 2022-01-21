Disney's Beauty and the Beast has arrived at Sunderland Empire for a month long stay on its world premier tour.

The show is a reimagined and updated version of the Olivier Award winning musical which last toured the UK in 2001.

Belle has ditched the pinny and begun wearing glasses, as costumes and characters have been given a makeover.

The yellow dress cost £15,000 Credit: Disney

Courtney Stapleton, who plays the heroine, told ITV News Tyne Tees: "She is the same Belle we all know and love. She's quite feisty, she's not afraid to stand up for herself, she's very strong, she knows what she wants. It makes her more relatable."

The musical was developed during the pandemic which meant online auditions and remote designing and planning before cast members were finally able to meet in person.

Emma Caffrey, who plays Babette, is from Gateshead. She said the auditions were really tricky, people had to remain socially distanced and wear masks even while dancing. "It was really difficult to breathe and calm the nerves when you were already a little bit panicky."

Emma Caffrey returns to the North East as 'Babette' Credit: Disney

She continued, "It's lovely to be back in the North East after such a long time not being able to perform. Being able to bring such a beautiful show to regional audiences is just fantastic."

The musical has lost none of its flamboyance for its tricky start or updating. Belle's famous yellow dress cost upwards of £15,000 and 23 lorries are used to transport the set, props and costumes between venues. 110 cast and crew are involved in the touring performance.

This is the biggest show the Empire has staged since re-opening in September 2021. The theatre was closed for 18 months because of the pandemic.

X-Factor winner, Sam Bailey, is 'Mrs Potts' Credit: Disney

X-Factor winner, Sam Bailey, plays Mrs Potts in the musical. She said, "It's great! You can really hear from the audience that they're excited to be back. We're excited to be back! When we first did this show, everyone was so emotional."

The musical is on at Sunderland Empire until 19 February. A relaxed performance, adapted to reduce anxiety or stress, will be held on 8 February.