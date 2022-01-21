The A1 has been closed in both directions by Junction 61, Bowburn Interchange, after a serious crash, which left a car on its roof.

The vehicle was driving on the A177 flyover when it left the carriageway and landed on its roof in the central reservation of the A1 below.

Emergency services attended the scene following the crash around 10.35am this morning, and both the A1 and A177 are closed in both directions.

The driver of the car freed themselves from the wreckage and the passenger was cut free. No-one else has been hurt.

The road is likely to remain closed for some time and drivers are urged to avoid the area if possible.