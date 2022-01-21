Almost a fifth of fire engines have been out of action in parts of the North East thisweek, as fire services deal with staff shortages due to the spread of Omicron, a union has said.

Figures show that the North East had the highest rise in Covid cases last week, with 1 in 10 people in the North East testing positive.

In Cleveland, 18 fire engines should be available for use at any one time, but only 12-15were available recently, according to the Fire Brigades Union (FBU).

Similar shortages were seen in Tyne and Wear, with 11% of fire and rescue staff on sick leave.

Fire and rescue staffing levels in the North East were already being impacted by job cuts in recent years, with both Cleveland and Tyne and Wear losing over one in three of itsfirefighters between 2010 and 2021.

FBU regional secretary for the North East, Brian Harris, said: “Covid is hitting the fire andrescue service hard, with fire engines left out of use in their stations – but this is entirelyavoidable.

“A fire and rescue service with sufficient levels of staffing and decent levels of resiliencewould be able to continue past these challenges.”

He added: “But across the country we’ve had one in every five firefighters cut since 2010 as financial constraints have hit, so we aren’t in that position.

“It’s entirely unclear how the government thinks it is acceptable to have a fire and rescueservice with such a low level of resilience.”