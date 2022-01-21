Not your bog standard call as firefighters rescue toddler trapped in toilet seat

While firefighters are used to rescuing people from all kinds of situations, a team in the North East found themselves feeling particularly 'flushed' when attending an incident this week.

The County Durham and Darlington Fire & Rescue Service were called to help toddler Edward in Darlington, who had somehow got his head stuck in none other than a toilet seat.

Thankfully crews worked quickly and managed to set him free.

They then took to social media to post about the experience, using the hashtag #NotJustFires.

Many took the the comments section to praise Edward's seemingly calm nature in the picture, and thanked the responders for their service.