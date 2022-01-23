A shop thief from Newcastle stole £145-worth of Ferrero Rocher chocolates - and then returned back to the scene of his crime.

Gateshead Council worker, Cory Thomson, escaped with the sugary haul from Wilkos in Newcastle City Centre.

The 21-year-old from Byker managed to flee the store without being detained but decided to return a short while later, a court heard.

He was immediately recognised and the police were called.

Mr Thomson was due before magistrates in Newcastle on Wednesday but failed to show as he was at work in his new job with the council, and instead got his solicitor to enter a guilty plea to shop theft on his behalf.

Prosecutor, James Long, said Thomson entered Wilkos, on Nunn Street, on the afternoon of October 16 last year.

Mr Long said: "The defendant has been in and stolen the goods, the Ferrero Rocher, and left then come back again.

"It's when he comes back that he is recognised and detained.

"The goods were not recovered, so there would be a claim for £145 compensation. There was another person involved but that other person has never been detected."

Mr Thomson's defence, Paul Kennedy, said he had made significant improvements in his life and was already subject to a community order.

Mr Kennedy added: "He now has a job working for Gateshead Council.

"He's doing well on his community order."

Mr Thomson was fined £166 and ordered to pay £72 compensation and £85 costs.