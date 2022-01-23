Police investigate suspected hit and run outside Ripon supermarket

Police are appealing for witnesses after a suspected hit and run outside a supermarket on the outskirts of Ripon.

It happened at around 6:40pm on Saturday 22 January, outside Morrisons in Littlethorpe.

North Yorkshire Police say the incident involved a white van and followed an alleged theft at the store. A male pedestrian, in his 40s, was injured and required hospital treatment.

Anyone with information is urged to contact North Yorkshire Police and reference case number 12220012344.