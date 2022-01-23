A man has been charged after a crash in which a woman suffered serious injuries and the A1(M) in County Durham was closed for several hours.

The collision happened on Friday morning (21 January) at the Bowburn interchange.

Hugh Raymond Holmes, from Spennymoor, has now been charged with a number of offences including aggravated vehicle taking and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

A woman in her 40s suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to hospital where she remains in critical condition.

32-year-old Holmes will appear at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates' Court tomorrow (Monday 24 January).

Detective Constable Natalie Horner, of Durham Constabulary, said: "We would like to thank the public for their support and patience whilst we dealt with this incident."

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to call Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting incident number 105 of January 21.