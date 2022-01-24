A treasure hunter from Darlington has discovered a 300-year-old toy cannon in his local field.

Investment banker Mark Mullan, known as the History Hunter, dug up the 18th-century bronze trinket around a week ago on the outskirts of Darlington.

"It's only 77mm long, but this 300-year-old toy would have packed quite a little punch in its time" says Mark.

"It certainly looks much more fun than the spud guns of my youth."

Mark has done a fair amount of research and determined that the cannon, dating from around 1750, would have likely have come complete with a pair of gun carriage wheels so it could be used on a model battlefield and fired at toy soldiers.

He added: "That probably only added to the fun.”

This silver thimble found by Mark turned out to be an 1887 silver Charles Horner Dorcas thimble. Credit: The History Hunter/Mark Mullan

The 47-year-old began metal detecting to improve his mental wellbeing during the pandemic and has so far found a number of treasures - including an 1887 silver Charles Horner Dorcas thimble and a 1642 Double Turnois coin from the reign of French King Louis XIII.

Mark has a Facebook page to showcase his findings and is working on building up mining memorabilia in the hopes of donating his collection to Durham Mining Museum.