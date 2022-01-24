A four-year-old boy has died after an off-road bike collided with a lamppost in County Durham.

It is understood the little boy was a passenger on the bike.

Durham Constabulary say the collision happened in the Eldon Lane area of Bishop Auckland, County Durham, on Sunday, January the 23rd.

A spokesman for North East Ambulance Service said: “We received a 999 call just before 1pm yesterday and dispatched a paramedic crew, a rapid response car and the air ambulance.

"The boy was treated on scene and flown to RVI in Newcastle by the air ambulance.”

The boy was flown to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle by air ambulance, but was pronounced dead on arrival, Durham Constabulary said.

The force has appealed for witnesses or anyone with information to call 101.