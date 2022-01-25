Firefighters were called after a driver crashed into the front of a house in Gateshead, by reversing off the driveway and getting stuck.

It was reported a person was trapped in the vehicle on Grisedale Gardens in Low Fell at 1.20pm on 20 January.

Images shared on social media by the fire service show shattered glass and damage to the porch when the car crashed into the front of the house.

The driver managed to free themselves before fire crews arrived Credit: TWFRS

Fire crews had to winch the Hyundai back on to the driveway after it had got stuck between the porch and driveway steps.

They confirmed that the driver managed to get out of the car before crews arrived, however, they still got a full check over before firefighters left the scene.

A spokesman for the Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service said: "At 1:20pm on Thursday afternoon, we received a call about a road traffic collision on Grisedale Gardens in Gateshead.

"Our crews from Gateshead Community Fire Station were on scene in a matter of minutes after the caller mentioned a person was trapped.

"The driver of a Hyundai had reversed their car and crashed into a property getting stuck between the porch and driveway steps.

Crews assessed the front porch for further damage Credit: TWFRS

"Using an appliance with a winch, our crews moved the Hyundai back on the driveway and after a thorough check – there was no further damage to the porch!

"Luckily the driver managed to get themselves out of the car before our crews turned up but they still got a full check over before we left.

"We want to thank our crews for such a fantastic response and we hope it reassures you that we will be there if you ever need our help."