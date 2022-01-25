As Plan B restrictions are eased in England today, Gateshead NHS Foundation Trust is urging the public to support their local hospital and community services by continuing to wear a facemask, washing hands and keeping a social distance in all of its buildings.

The trust asked for visitors not to take offence or be abusive to staff if they are challenged during their visit.

Gateshead NHS Foundation Trust says it:

Expects mandatory mask-wearing on NHS premises

Continues to restrict the number of people coming into hospital buildings

Encourages frequent hand washing and sanitisation

Andy Beeby, Medical Director for Gateshead Health NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Although Plan B restrictions are being lifted, all infection control and prevention measures will remain in place for the foreseeable future in all of our Trust buildings, including the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Blaydon Urgent Treatment Centre, and Bensham Hospital, as well as our community services.

“We are asking people to continue to wear a face mask, socially distance and wash their hands regularly.

“Visiting restrictions will also remain in place to reduce footfall in the hospital and protect our patients and staff.

He added: “Like other NHS Trusts, Gateshead is still under extreme pressure so thank you to the public for their continuing support and help during this challenging time.

“Our teams have worked tirelessly for the last two years to minimise the spread of Covid-19 and it’s really important that we stick to our measures for now and protect our patients and staff.”

The trust says patients should not attend their outpatient appointment if they have symptoms of Covid, are in the isolation period after an infection or if they are a household contact.

Instead, they are encouraged to rearrange their appointment by contacting the trust’s booking service on 0191 445 2718.