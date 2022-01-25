A North East doctor has been praised for saving the life of a football fan who collapsed during Middlesbrough's clash with Blackburn on Monday night.

Dr Tom Prichard who works in the Accident and Emergency department at North Tees Hospital in Stockton, as well as with Middlesbrough Football Club, rushed to help a Blackburn supporter who took a turn for the worst.

This comes just months after he was hailed a 'hero' by Newcastle fans for stepping in to help a fan went into cardiac arrest, despite being off duty.

Dr Prichard and Boro's head physio Chris Moseley were the first medical assistants on the scene, and were able to restart the elderly fan's breathing, and ultimately save his life.

A statement on the Blackburn club website said: "Blackburn Rovers are pleased to report that the elderly gentleman who required urgent medical attention during tonight’s game is now in a stable condition in hospital."The Rovers supporter, who was situated in the lower tier of the Jack Walker Stand, took ill midway through the second half of the 1-0 victory over Middlesbrough.

"Rovers wish to pay a special thanks to Middlesbrough’s medical department, who were first on the scene and who were able to restart the gentleman’s breathing, as well as Rovers’ medical staff and the crowd doctor and his team for their swift response."After regaining consciousness, the supporter was taken by ambulance to hospital, where he is alert and stable."Our thoughts remain with him and his family this evening, and we hope that he makes a full and speedy recovery."

Boro's game at Blackburn was halted for around 12 minutes while staff reacted to the medical incident, with manager Chris Wilder also playing a big role in alerting the match officials before the action was ultimately stopped.The supporter had regained consciousness before leaving the stadium and was taken to hospital where he was said to be in a stable condition.