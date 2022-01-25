The family of a cyclist who died three weeks after being hit by a car in Newcastle have paid a heartfelt tribute to her.At around 9.20am on New Year’s Day, Northumbria Police were called to a collision between a car and cyclist on St Lawrence Road in St Peter's Basin.Cyclist Laura Duncalfe, who lived in Newcastle, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.Northumbria Police have now confirmed that Laura, who was 31-years-old, died on January the 23rd.Paying tribute, her family said: “Laura was a wonderful partner, daughter and sister. She worked tirelessly for the benefit of others and lived her life courageously and to the full.“She will be sorely missed by us all.”

Police were called to the collision on St Lawrence Road in St Peter's Basin on the morning of New Year's Day. Credit: NCJ Media

Inspector Dean Hood, of Northumbria Police, and his team continue to support Laura’s family and loved ones.He said: “Every death on our roads is always incredibly sad, but it is especially poignant when it involves somebody with their whole future ahead of them.“We will continue to offer Laura’s family any support they need and would ask everyone to respect their privacy as they attempt to come to terms with what has happened.“We are committed to finding out what happened in the moments immediately before this collision and would continue to ask any witnesses – or anybody with information that they think could assist our investigation – to get in touch.“If you were travelling in the area at the time, and have yet to do so, please come forward and speak to us.”A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and has been released under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northumbria Police on the 101 number, quoting reference NP-20220101-0599.