A dog abandoned in a frozen dustbin in Romania a year ago is now helping children on Teesside.

Madi was dumped amongst the rubbish in the Romanian town of Targu Neamt, last winter.

She, along with her siblings had been left to starve to death but now, thanks to the efforts of animal lovers in the North East working with rescuers in Romania, the dogs have found loving homes in this country.

1700 miles were covered by road, over four days, to bring the dogs to the UK.

Madi was found to have such a kind nature that her owners, Maaz Rahman and Nicci Knight, decided to have her trained to serve with national charity Pets As Therapy.

After passing her assessment with flying colours Madi performed her first official duty as a therapy dog by visiting children at Butterwick Hospice Care in Stockton and has gone on to visit children with autism at the Mackenzie Thorpe Centre on Teesside.

It is hoped Madi will visit other schools, hospitals and associations who could benefit from a visit from a therapy dog. Credit: Nicci Knight

Madi's owner Nicci Knight said: "Despite everything she's gone through herself, Madi's got so much love to give, so we thought this was the perfect way to spread the happiness that she's brought into our lives.

"She's so caring and gentle that we quickly realised she would make the ideal therapy dog."

Madi's owners are now planning for the little dog to visit other schools, hospitals and associations that would benefit from this type of therapy in the future.