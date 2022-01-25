Newcastle has been named the third best city in the UK for the best-rated cultural attractions, coming behind Edinburgh and Portsmouth.

The list, created by a holiday rentals search engine, looked at Google review ratings given for museums, art galleries, libraries, theatres, and cinemas in UK cities with more than 100,000 inhabitants.

Following an average score of 4.59 stars out of five, the travel company said the city has“fascinating art or iconic history, Newcastle will not disappoint.”

The city has a variety of cultural offerings, including the Life Science Centre and GraingerMarket, which opened over 187 years ago, in 1835.

Most notably, Newcastle is home to the Great North Run, an iconic run that takes place every September and last year saw 57,000 runners take part.

York came 4th on the list with the Minster and JORVIK centre highlighted Credit: PA

York came fourth place with an average score of 4.56 stars out of five.

The city is the UK’s first and only UNESCO Creative City of Media Arts and the listdescribed York as “a city known for its cutting edge of artistic innovation and world-renowned heritage.”

One of the city’s most popular attractions, the National Railway Museum York, followsYork’s railway heritage and the JORVIK Viking Centre looks at York’s modern archaeological discoveries.

Sunderland made ninth on the list, with an average score of 4.52 stars out of five.

The North East city was recently chosen to be home to a national centre of excellence for esports, a performance campus dedicated to teaching competitive video gaming.

The full list of the UK’s top-rated cities for culture is:

1. Edinburgh – Average of 4.61/5 stars

2. Portsmouth – Average of 4.61/5 stars

3. Newcastle – Average of 4.59/5 stars

4. York - Average of 4.56/5

5. Belfast - Average of 4.56/5

6. Leeds - Average of 4.56/5

7. London - Average of 4.56/5

8. Liverpool - Average of 4.52/5

9. Sunderland - Average of 4.52/5

10. Coventry - Average of 4.51/5