Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder has told his players he wants and expects more from them in their remaining championship matches following a 1-0 defeat at Blackburn.

Since taking over from Neil Warnock, Wilder had only lost one game as Middlesbrough manager, until Monday night's defeat to the Lancashire side.

The defeat brought an end to Middlesbrough's seven-match unbeaten run and speaking after the final whistle Chris Wilder demanded more from his team.

He said: "For me, they dominated the first half and from an attitude point of view more than anything. They set themselves up for a deserved win.

"We've had a couple of chances late on, a reaction at half-time. I'm not one for players needing a word or two. At Blackburn away when it's third vs seventh and going into the second part of the season.

"There's a saying, fire and ice mentality. Without the ball, fire and desire to get it back, and then the ice to calm yourself down and play your game. But the first has to be the fire and I thought Blackburn had it first half, and we were always chasing it.

Despite defeat at Blackburn, Middlesbrough sit just two points outside the Championship playoffs. Credit: Mike Egerton/PA Wire/PA Images

Sam Gallagher's strike was enough to earn Blackburn a 1-0 win over Middlesbrough which propels them into the Championship's top two.

Despite being out of sorts, Middlesbrough probably created the most clear-cut chances, as Matt Crooks had a header cleared off the line and both Aaron Connolly and Crooks missed excellent injury-time chances.

Middlesbrough remain two points off the play-offs after only their second defeat of Chris Wilder's tenure.

The action was halted due to a medical emergency in the stands, something Boro boss Wilder was quick to draw attention to.

Play resumed nine minutes later after the supporter received treatment and left to warm applause from all sides of Ewood, with Blackburn reporting that the male supporter was "now conscious and breathing".

Blackburn settled quickest and scored what could be a crucial goal in their quest for promotion.

Paddy McNair failed to clear Boro lines and Gallagher swivelled and shot to devastating effect, finding the bottom left corner with a low strike.

Wilder's men rallied thereafter and wasted two chances in the 12 minutes of stoppage time.

First, Connolly lashed over from close range with the goal at his mercy before Crooks powered a point-blank header over from Marcus Tavernier's cross but Rovers held on to win.

Wilder added: "Second part of it, with the football, we weren't very good as well. Thought we were better second half, created two fabulous chances, but I want more, expect more and demand more, especially from the off."