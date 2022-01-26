Brazen driver asks cops for lift home after car was seized for driving uninsured

It's not the first car Sunderland Police have stopped for unsafe driving - but it might be the first time they were asked for a lift home afterwards!

The driver was pulled over after officers saw them driving erratically.

After stopping them, they discovered the driver also had no insurance.

As the car was taken off them, the driver - who clearly strongly believes that 'shy bairns get nowt' - asked cops for a lift home.

He was met with a swift 'errr...no.'